‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 premiered last night: How to watch the adult cartoon in the US without cable

They’re back, baby! Rick and Morty are hitting the multiverse yet again for more wild, raunchy adventures in Season 7 of the hit adult cartoon series. Season 7 of the sci-fi show features some notable changes, particularly with its titular characters, who used to be voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland . Roiland departed from the show following troubling allegations against him, including reports of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The show opted to keep the identities of the new Rick and Morty voice actors a secret up until last night's premiere, when they were revealed during the end credits. The new voice of Rick Sanchez is Ian Cardoni, and the new voice of Morty Smith is Harry Belden.

Ready for a new season of Rick and Morty? Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch the show for free without paying for Adult Swim, where to stream Rick and Morty Season 7 and more.

Rick and Morty Season 7 release date:

The new season of Rick and Morty premiered on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET in the US. the first episode of series 7 premieres in the UK this Tuesday at 10 p.m. BT (5 p.m. ET), and Episode 1 of Rick and Morty Season 7, titled "How Poopy Got His Poop Back," should already be streaming on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand.

Is Justin Roiland still on Rick and Morty?

Series co-creator, occasional writer and voice-actor for both Rick and Morty in the smash hit series, Rick and Morty, will not be part of the series moving forward. Roiland’s departure comes on the heels of a wave of allegations of domestic violence, sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

Who is going to voice Rick and Morty now?

In the new season of Rick and Morty, Ian Cardoni will voice Rick and Harry Belden will voice Morty.

Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer:

What channel is Rick and Morty on?

Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere this weekend on the cable cartoon channel Adult Swim (in the US). In the UK, the series airs totally free on Channel 4.

Where is Rick and Morty streaming?

In the US, you can currently stream past seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu and Max. In some other countries, like Australia and New Zealand, past seasons and new episodes of Rick and Morty stream on Netflix.

If you’re looking for where to stream Season 7 of Rick and Morty, we have some bad news for you: Adult Swim says that Season 7 "will be available to stream in 2024." So you may have to wait awhile, sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers Adult Swim OR look into getting a VPN so you can stream new episodes of Rick and Morty for free.

How to watch Rick and Morty free in the US

How to watch Adult Swim without cable:

