Summer may be coming to a close but things are about to heat up royally over on Amazon Prime Video. Red, White & Royal Blue, long-awaited film adaptation of the gay romance novel by Casey McQuiston, premieres tomorrow (or tonight, if you’re a really dedicated fan) on Amazon’s streaming platform. The flirty film follows top secret love affair between two of the most prominent young bachelors in the world: The son of the President of the United States and the Prince of England. The star-studded cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez of Kissing Booth 2 (and 3) fame, Nicholas Galitzine from Cinderella (2021) and the upcoming raunchy comedy Bottoms, and Uma Thurman (as the first female U.S. president!).

So who’s ready to tune into this steamy royal rom-com? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Red White & Royal Blue.

When does Red, White & Royal Blue come out?

The highly anticipated romance novel adaptation drops on Prime Video on August 11, 2023 (tonight!).

Where to watch Red, White & Royal Blue?

(Photo: Amazon) Stream 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Amazon Prime Video Red, White & Royal Blue will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is a perk of an Amazon Prime Subscription. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $15 at Amazon

Who is in Red, White & Royal Blue?

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine and Uma Thurman star alongside Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson and more.

Red, White & Royal Blue trailer:

Is Red, White & Royal Blue based on a book?

Yes! The new Prime Video original movie is an adaptation of a popular romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

Red, White & Royal Blue: A Novel $11 at Amazon