How to watch 'The Polar Express': Streaming info, TV channel showtimes, cast
Want a glimpse of what happens at the North Pole? Where Santa lives? Hop aboard "The Polar Express" for a magical tour of Santa Claus' home.
The 1994 holiday classic, which has also become a Christmas tradition, is about a boy who boards a mysterious train that whisks him to the North Pole on Christmas Eve after the whole town has gone to sleep.
At the North Pole, the young boy meets Santa, who offers him any gift he wants. The boy asks Santa for a bell from Santa's reindeer's harness. The bell gets lost on the way back home. However, come Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree.
Here's where you can catch the holiday classic on TV and on streaming.
How to watch 'The Polar Express' on TV: Showtimes
The movie is scheduled to air on AMC nationwide throughout the month of December during AMC's annual “Best Christmas Ever” event, that celebrates the holiday season from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26.
The movie will air on the following dates and times between now and Christmas:
Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.
How to watch 'The Polar Express' on streaming
You can stream "The Polar Express" on Max, Hulu and Max Amazon Channel.
Max plans start at $9.99 per month, while Hulu plans start at $7.99 per month.
Buy or rent 'The Polar Express'
The holiday classic is available to for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and YouTube for $3.99.
It is also available for purchase on the same. You can buy it in high definition or 4K from $7.99.
Who is in 'The Polar Express' cast?
Tom Hanks as Hero Boy
Nona Gaye as Hero Girl
Peter Scolari as Billy the Lonely Boy
Eddie Deezen as Know-it-all
Michael Jeter as Smokey and Steamer
Chris Coppola as Gus the Toothless Boy and an Elf
Leslie Zemeckis as Sister Sarah and Hero Boy's mother
Dylan Cash as Boy on Train
Brendan King and Andy Pellick as Pastry Chefs
Julene Renee as Red Head Girl and an Elf
Charles Fleischer as Elf General
Steven Tyler as Elf Lieutenant and Elf Singer
'The Polar Express' trailer
