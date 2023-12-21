How to watch 'The Polar Express': Streaming info, TV channel showtimes, cast

A scene from the computer animated motion picture "The Polar Express".

Want a glimpse of what happens at the North Pole? Where Santa lives? Hop aboard "The Polar Express" for a magical tour of Santa Claus' home.

The 1994 holiday classic, which has also become a Christmas tradition, is about a boy who boards a mysterious train that whisks him to the North Pole on Christmas Eve after the whole town has gone to sleep.

At the North Pole, the young boy meets Santa, who offers him any gift he wants. The boy asks Santa for a bell from Santa's reindeer's harness. The bell gets lost on the way back home. However, come Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree.

Here's where you can catch the holiday classic on TV and on streaming.

90+ feel-good favs: Top Christmas movies to stream this holiday season

How to watch 'The Polar Express' on TV: Showtimes

The movie is scheduled to air on AMC nationwide throughout the month of December during AMC's annual “Best Christmas Ever” event, that celebrates the holiday season from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26.

The movie will air on the following dates and times between now and Christmas:

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

A scene from the computer animated motion picture "The Polar Express."

Top Christmas movies ranked: The 20 best from 'The Holdovers' to 'Scrooged'

How to watch 'The Polar Express' on streaming

You can stream "The Polar Express" on Max, Hulu and Max Amazon Channel.

Max plans start at $9.99 per month, while Hulu plans start at $7.99 per month.

Buy or rent 'The Polar Express'

The holiday classic is available to for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play and YouTube for $3.99.

It is also available for purchase on the same. You can buy it in high definition or 4K from $7.99.

Who is in 'The Polar Express' cast?

Actor Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Polar Express" and the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Tom Hanks as Hero Boy

Nona Gaye as Hero Girl

Peter Scolari as Billy the Lonely Boy

Eddie Deezen as Know-it-all

Michael Jeter as Smokey and Steamer

Chris Coppola as Gus the Toothless Boy and an Elf

Leslie Zemeckis as Sister Sarah and Hero Boy's mother

Dylan Cash as Boy on Train

Brendan King and Andy Pellick as Pastry Chefs

Julene Renee as Red Head Girl and an Elf

Charles Fleischer as Elf General

Steven Tyler as Elf Lieutenant and Elf Singer

'The Polar Express' trailer

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where to watch 'The Polar Express': Streaming info, TV showtimes