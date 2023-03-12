How to watch the 2023 Oscars — with or without cable

The 2023 Oscars are nearly upon us. Here's how to watch or stream the live event — whether you have cable or not. (Getty Images)

The 2023 Oscars is tonight! The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Do you know how you're watching the show yet? We've got all the details on when and how to watch and stream the 2023 Oscars, and we'll keep this article updated with the latest tune-in info. If you're a cord-cutter, plan ahead, since you may need to sign up for a new streaming service to watch the broadcast.

Best Picture nominees include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking —and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the pack with nominations in 11 categories. And with that, here's everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the biggest entertainment awards event of the year.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood shopping center in Los Angeles.

When does the Red Carpet and pre-show coverage start?

ABC News will air its pre-show segment starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT, with Red Carpet coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. You can watch the entire pre-show and Red Carpet coverage live on ABC News with no sign-in required.

The E! channel will broadcast its own coverage of the Red Carpet starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. It will also feature a post-Oscars coverage which begins at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. You'll need to subscribe to cable or a streaming provider like Youtube TV and Hulu plus Live TV in order to watch it.

What channel will air the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as host. ABC is on all cable and satellite packages, and you can also watch it for free on most televisions if you have an antenna.

What channel is ABC on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

What time is the 2023 Oscars broadcast?

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and runs for three hours, until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Reminder: The clocks move forward this Sunday due to Daylight Savings Time.

Can I stream the 2023 Oscars for free?

You can watch the broadcast for free on your local ABC station, if you have an antenna. You can also sign up for a free trial of many of the streaming services mentioned below — just remember to cancel the subscription when the trial ends.

How can I watch the Oscars if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can watch the Oscars on streaming providers such as Hulu plus Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watch the Oscars on Sling TV

Sling TV is by far the cheapest option if you just want to watch the Oscars. The Blue package that includes ABC is just $45 (Sling TV in Fresno, Houston and Raleigh costs $40 instead, however). Unfortunately, only select markets will receive ABC.

Those regions include:

Chicago — WLS

Fresno — KFSN

Houston — KTRK

Los Angeles — KABC

New York — WABC

Philadelphia — WPVI

Raleigh-Durham — WTVD

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose — KGO

Sling TV currently does not have a free trial, but it is offering 50% off for the first month for new users.

Watch the Oscars on Hulu Plus Live TV?

Another excellent choice is Hulu plus Live TV. For $70 a month, you can stream over 80 channels and you get access to Hulu's slate of original content such as Only Murders in the Building. That $70 a month also includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+, which makes it even more of a deal. Like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV also has unlimited DVR for up to nine months. Unfortunately, Hulu plus Live TV no longer offers free trials.

Watch the Oscars on YouTube TV

A favorite among cord-cutters, a YouTube TV subscription starts at $65 a month. This gives you access to over 85 channels plus unlimited DVR recording for up to nine months. If you want to get a taste of YouTube TV to see if you like it, there's a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Watch the Oscars on DirecTV Stream

Alternatively, you can try DirecTV Stream, which also lets you watch more than 75 live TV channels, including ABC. It does cost $75 a month, but you can sign up for a five-day free trial to see if you like it first.

Watch the Oscars on Fubo TV

Though Fubo TV tends to focus on sports content, the streaming provider does offer ABC — so you can use it to watch the Oscars. For $75 a month, you can access over 100 other channels, too. Fubo TV also has DVR functionality, but you’ll have to pay for it: $10 for 250 hours or $17 for 1,000 hours. There is a seven-day free trial that you can use to try out the service.

Can I watch the 2023 Oscars on my mobile device?

Whether you're planning to watch the 2023 Oscars while you're on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the show on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The 2023 Oscars will air on the ABC app and ABC.com but will still require a subscription to a cable or streaming TV provider for authentication. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as a Roku, an Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Apple TV. You can select one from our best-streaming-devices list.

How can I watch the Best Picture nominees?

You can watch Oscar favorites like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick and The Fabelmans from the comfort of your couch, thanks to streaming services. And those aren't the only Best Pictures at your fingertips: almost all of the winners from the past nine decades are a mere click away on digital video platforms or streaming services. Here's our comprehensive list of how to watch top Oscar favorites.