Watch Obscure Sharpshooter Dismantle Kentucky With Bonkers Array Of 3-Pointers

Meet the early breakout star of March Madness. (Watch the video below.)

Jack Gohlke on Thursday made 10 three-pointers, just one short of the NCAA tournament record, to lead 14th-seeded Oakland University to a shocking 80-76 win over third-seeded Kentucky in the first round.

Fading away, off-balance, quick-launching or with a hand in his face, Gohlke was unstoppable:

To think that about a year ago, Gohlke was finishing up five years (including a redshirt season) at Division II Hillsdale College — but on national TV Thursday, he commanded college basketball’s biggest stage with the game of his life against Kentucky, a blueblood of the sport.

He poured in a career-high 32 points by making 10 of 20 shots from beyond the arc for Oakland, a Detroit-area commuter school that Gohlke insisted was “not a Cinderella.”

“I know I’m not going to the NBA [like players on Kentucky] but I know on any given night I can compete with those guys ― and our team can,” he said, per ESPN.

“That’s why I say we’re not a Cinderella, because when we play our A-game, we can be the best team on the floor,” added Gohlke, a 6-3 guard who’s playing as a graduate student.

Oakland meets 11th seed North Carolina State in the second round on Saturday.

