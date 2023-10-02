'Saw' universe explained: How to watch 'Saw' in the right order

It’s spooky season, want to play a game? The 10th chapter of the grotesque serial killer franchise Saw is finally out, and since it’s a prequel (of sorts), we thought you might want a refresher on the horrifying history of John Kramer, aka the Jigsaw Killer, and his subsequent copycats. Saw X, which sees the return of Tobin Bell as the twisted Jigsaw, will pick up just a few weeks after the events of the very first Saw movie from 2004. Don’t remember what Jigsaw was up to nearly 20 years ago? Don’t worry, we can help you out with that puzzle. Here’s how to watch all the Saw movies in chronological order, plus where to stream them from the comfort (and safety) of your couch.

Saw movies in release order

How to watch Saw in chronological order:

Want to watch Jigsaw’s twisted tale in the right order? We’ve got you covered. It’s tricky to watch all of Saw in exact chronological order due to flashbacks and complicated timelines, but here’s the best way to watch the franchise all the way through — plus where you can stream it.

1. Jigsaw (2017)

While the 2017 Saw sequel Jigsaw takes place in present time, it also explores a second storyline set years before the first Saw film, showing the very first set “game” by John. The movie stars Matt Passmore and Tobin Bell. You can stream Jigsaw on Prime Video.

2. Saw (2004)

Two men wake up to find themselves chained up in an unknown location with nothing but horrific instructions to off of: Kill or be killed. Leigh Whannell, Cary Elwes and Tobin Bell star in the very first Saw movie, which you can stream on Peacock or Prime Video.

3. Saw X (2023)

The newest Saw movie picks up just weeks after the events of the first Saw. When John Kramer gets his terminal cancer diagnosis, he fears all hope is lost. But when a friend recommended an experimental treatment center in Mexico City, things start to look up. Saw X is out now in theaters.

4. Saw II (2005)

A team of detectives hunt for the Jigsaw Killer, with a personal twist. Tobin Bell and Donnie Wahlberg star in Saw II, now streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

5. Saw III (2006)

A woman is put to the test at the bedside of a dying John Kramer, the Jigsaw Killer. Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Angus Macfadyen, Bahar Soomekh and Dina Meyer star in Saw III, now streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

6. Saw IV (2007)

John Kramer may be gone, but Jigsaw’s legacy, and his games, will live on. Costas Mandylor stars alongside Gilmore Girls’ Scott Patterson in Saw IV, now streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

7. Saw V (2008)

FBI Agent Strahm is on the case of the late Jigsaw Killer’s current crimes, but soon realizes that another threat seems to be alive and well. Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Julie Benz, Carlo Rota and Meagan Good star in Saw V, now streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

8. Saw VI (2009)

Despite framing his associate for the imitation-Jigsaw-Killer crimes, Agent Hoffman can’t seem to get the FBI off his trail. Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Peter Outerbridge, and Shawnee Smith star in Saw VI, now streaming on Peacock and Prime Video.

9. Saw: The Final Chapter (or Saw 7 3D) (2010)

A man who lied about being one of the Jigsaw Killer’s victims finds himself in the clutches of the late murderer’s accomplice. Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Sean Patrick Flanery and Cary Elwes star in Saw 3D, now streaming on Peacock and Starz.

10. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

It’s been years since there’s been an incident with the long-dead Jigsaw Killer or his twisted accomplices, but now, there’s a copycat killer on the loose. Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson star in Spiral, now streaming on Hulu.

