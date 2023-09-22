‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick:’ How to watch, where to stream ‘John Wick’ movies and more

John Wick’s journey may have started as a simple yet heartwrenching revenge mission, but the retired hitman’s story has only gotten more complicated — and violent — with every chapter. Now, after four films and a canon-adjacent video game, the reluctant assassin’s universe is expanding with a prequel series: The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The show, originally slated for Starz but now set to release on Peacock, tells a tale from long before John Wick’s time, exploring the notorious Continental hotel (from which Keanu Reeves’s beloved antihero is currently banned).

With four films and the new three-part prequel series on the way, there’s a lot to follow within the world of John Wick. But don’t worry, if you’re ready to watch the John Wick movies from start to finish ahead of the show’s premiere, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch John Wick in order, where to stream all the John Wick movies, plus what you need to know about The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

When does The Continental: From the World of John Wick come out?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick premieres Friday, Sept. 22, exclusively on Peacock.

Stream 'The Continental' on Peacock

How many episodes of The Continental: From the World of John Wick are there?

The John Wick prequel will be a limited series with three parts. Part one premieres on Sept. 22, part two on September 29 and part three Oct. 6.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick cast

The limited series stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Mark Musashi, Marina Mazepa and Peter Greene.

How to watch all the John Wick movies in order (plus where to stream them)

Luckily, all the John Wick movies are numbered and follow a fairly straightforward timeline, but just in case you need a refresher, here's how and where to watch them:

1. John Wick (2014)

A retired hitman, in mourning over his late wife’s death, revives his killing career when a sadistic mobster steals his car and kills his dog. Keanu Reeves, Alfie Allen and Michael Nyqvist star.

Watch on Peacock

2. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

When his old co-workers hear he’s back in the field, retired super-assassin John Wick reluctantly accepts a new assignment in Rome, Italy. Riccardo Scamarcio and Ruby Rose join the cast alongside Reeves.

Watch on Peacock

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019)

After making a grave error on his last assignment, John Wick finds himself without protection and saddled with a $14 million bounty on his head. Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne join the cast for John Wick 3.

Watch on Peacock

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Still fighting back against the growing bounty on his head, John Wick takes the fight global. Bill Skarsgård joins Reeves for the fourth chapter of the thrilling action franchise, which starts streaming tomorrow, Sept. 15 on Starz.

Watch on Starz

Where does The Continental: From the World of John Wick fall on the John Wick timeline?

The Continental is a prequel series to the John Wick franchise, set in late 1970s Manhattan. Since John Wick’s journey first began in 2014, that puts The Continental several decades behind the first John Wick movie on the timeline.

Are there going to be more John Wick movies?

While John Wick 5 has yet to be confirmed, there is already a prequel action movie called Ballerina in the works. The film will explore John Wick's origin story. Between Ballerina and The Continental, it seems the world of John Wick is wide open for more spinoff stories.