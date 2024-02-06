Watch Late-Night Hosts Celebrate Taylor Swift Making Grammys History

Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show' - Credit: YouTube/The Late Show

It was a big night for Taylor Swift at the Grammys on Sunday as she scored her fourth trophy for Album of the Year. Last night, late-night hosts celebrated Swift’s history-making win and the announcement of her next LP.

“Let’s get to today’s Taylor Swift news,” Jimmy Fallon quipped on The Tonight Show. He explained to the audience that she made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times, adding, “Everyone else there got an Emmy nomination for acting surprised when she won.”

“Yep, Taylor dominated the Grammys,” Fallon continued. “If you thought she was on your TV a lot last night, well, wait until next Sunday.” After joking she could use her Grammys to hold chips and salsa during the Super Bowl, Fallon told the crowd that Swift also announced a new album, The Tortured Poets Department. “Then every other artist releasing an album on April 19 was like, ‘Well, looking more like a June release now,'” he said.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel joked that Swift “also made history by becoming the first white woman to ignore Celine Dion.”

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert replayed Swift’s acceptance speech where she revealed the forthcoming release of her album. “Yay! New Tay Tay!” Colbert exclaimed. “Coincidentally, The Tortured Poets Department [was] also a rejected title for the movie Dead Poets Society along with Bad School, Good Teacher and Those Rich Boys Sure Are Sad.”

Swift’s world-conquering 2022 LP, Midnights, took home the Grammys’ top prize on Sunday, making her the first artist to win the award four times. She first won Album of the Year in 2010 for Fearless, then again in 2016 for 1989 and in 2021 for Folklore. After the album won Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift took the opportunity to announce the April 19 release of The Tortured Poets Department.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19,” she said during her speech. “It’s called The Torture Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover. Right now, backstage.”

Yesterday, Swift revealed the track list for the album, which includes collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. It is set to feature a total of 17 songs including bonus track, “The Manuscript.”

