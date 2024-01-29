How to Watch ‘NCIS’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch new NCIS episodes with a live streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, which come with free trials. You can rewatch old episodes of NCIS on-demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

More from Rolling Stone

NCIS is back for its 21st season, and the procedural military drama is breaking a new record with its Season 21 premiere. The CBS show is now the third-longest-running prime time television series on air, surpassed only by Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU. More than 450 episodes have aired, making NCIS the seventh-longest running scripted U.S. prime time series overall.

Where to Watch NCIS on TV

Want to watch NCIS on TV? Season 21 premieres Feb. 12 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch NCIS on TV every Monday night on your local CBS affiliate.

Don’t have cable? A basic digital antenna (like this one from Amazon) will get you access to all your local networks for free, including CBS, ABC, NBC and FOX.

How to Stream NCIS Online

You can also watch NCIS online without cable by signing up for a live or on-demand streaming service. We like DirecTV Stream, which includes a live CBS feed as part of its channel lineup. Sign-up for DirecTV Stream and use it to watch NCIS online on your phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV.

What we like: DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you can use right now to watch NCIS online free. Note: since DirecTV stream is a live TV streaming service, you’ll only be able to watch new episodes of NCIS online as they air each week.

GET: DIRECTV STREAM 5-DAY FREE TRIAL

Want to stream every season of NCIS online? You’ll want to sign up for Paramount+, which is the official streaming home for CBS shows. Paramount+ has all 20 seasons of NCIS available to watch on-demand, and the streamer will have episodes from Season 21 available to stream the day after their live airings.

Paramount+ costs just $5.99 a month but you can test out the service with a seven-day free trial here.

GET: PARAMOUNT+ 7-DAY FREE TRIAL

Individual NCIS episodes and seasons, meantime, are available for download on Amazon. The site has episodes available for purchase from $2.99 and full seasons available from $9.99. The digital downloads are yours to keep, so you can watch NCIS on your computer on-demand whenever you want. Amazon also has NCIS box sets available on Blu-ray/DVD here.

DOWNLOAD 'NCIS' ON AMAZON

In addition to the above options, you can also watch NCIS online through Netflix (which has 15 seasons streaming), Philo and through Apple TV.

NCIS Season 21 Cast, Spoilers, Number of Episodes

NCIS returns for its 21st season with most of the main cast from Season 20, including Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll, Diona Reasonover and Gary Cole. There will be one notable exception: Season 21 will be the first season without David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. The actor died in September 2023.

Of course, Mark Harmon famously originated the show as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but the actor departed the drama series in 2022.

Season 21 of NCIS is expected to only have 10, hour-long episodes.

NCIS revolves around a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who work to solve crimes and investigate misdeeds tied to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

GET: PARAMOUNT+ SUBSCRIPTION $5.99

Watch NCIS live online through DirecTV Stream or watch the show online on Paramount+.

Best of Rolling Stone