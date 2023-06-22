How to Watch the NBA Draft Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The NBA draft will commence on Thursday night, with Victor Wenbanyama set to go first to the San Antonio Spurs.

By winning the NBA draft lottery in May, the Spurs won the right to select 19 year-old Wenbanyama, the most coveted teenage prospect in decades.

Following the Spurs at No. 1, the Charlotte Hornets will pick second, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets, the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards — in that order.

The draft will air on ABC and ESPN at 5 p.m. PT but cable-cutters can still stream all the action live on a variety of live TV streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV. Here are the best way to stream this year’s NBA draft:

Those looking to watch all local games will have the best luck with DirecTV, formerly AT&T. With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, you’ll have access to TNT to catch all the most important games. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.

Price: $64.99 a month

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream TNT for the regular season. While a regular subscription normally costs $35 a month, you can snag this special promo offer for $10 a month, or 35 cents a day. Plus, the live-streaming app service caters towards NBA fans with its Orange package, which offers access to TNT’s NBA studio and ESPN in addition to 30 more channels. For an extra $11 a month, subscribers can add NBA TV to the lineup through the Sports Extra tier, where NBA League Pass can also be purchased as an add-on.

Price: $15 for the First Month

Although FuboTV doesn’t offer TNT, the sports-focused streamer does offer NBA TV for an extra $8 a month, in addition to ESPN and NBC for those looking for access to other games, too. This is best for big-time sports fanatics, who might be interested in catching a few games, but are more tied to the additional 100 channels that come with a subscription.

Price: $7-Day Free Trial

If you aren’t interested in NBA TV, Hulu is a cheaper option for access to TNT. And for existing Hulu subscribers, the shift to Plus entails a coveted shift to no commercials and increased access to their extensive library.

Price: $65 a month

