MTV VMAs 2023: How to watch tonight, who’s performing, nominee list and more

It’s almost time to head to New Jersey (or turn on your TV) for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Tonight, some of the biggest names in music will gather for headline-grabbing performances, fan-voted awards and — if history has taught us anything — a little bit of drama.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations at the 2023 VMAs with eight nods. SZA is close behind with six nominations, and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are all tied at five nominations apiece. This year’s contenders include 35 first-ever VMA nominees, including Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp and Fletcher. K-pop artists saw a significant rise in recognition in this year’s nominations, with BTS Jungkook, Tomorrow X Together, Fifty Fifty, NewJeans, Seventeen and Blackpink all getting nods.

This year’s show will feature performances by Shakira — who will receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award — and Sean “Diddy” Combs — who will get the 2023 Global Icon Award. It'll be both artists’ first time on the MTV VMA stage in over a decade. Nicki Minaj will return as emcee for the ceremony.

Ready to tune into the 2023 VMAs? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the MTV awards show this year, including start time, where to stream, and the full list of nominees, performers and presenters.

When are the VMA Awards 2023:

MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards will be held tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

When does the VMAs red carpet start?

Red carpet and preshow coverage of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards starts at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo.

What channel are the VMAs on?

The MTV VMAs air on — you guessed it — MTV. Don’t have MTV anymore and wondering how to watch the VMAs? The awards will also simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1. Here's how you can catch the VMAs live tonight.

How to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs without cable

Where to stream the VMAs free?

If you already have cable but won't be home for the VMAs, MTV.com has a VMAs live stream, all you need to do is sign in with your cable provider. If you don't currently have cable, MTV.com also offers a one-time 24-hour viewing pass, so you should be able to still tune in totally free.

Are the VMAs on Paramount+?

Despite being owned by the same company, the VMAs will not stream on Paramount+ this year. However, the awards will be available to view the following day on the platform.

Who is hosting the 2023 VMAs?

MTV just announced that Nicki Minaj will return to emcee this year's awards show. Previous MTV VMA host slates have included LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow (as a trio), Katy Perry, Jack Black and Doja Cat.

VMA Performers 2023:

Doja Cat is one of many artists slated to perform at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. (John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Performers at the 2023 MTV VMAs will include Shakira, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, K-Pop’s Stray Kids, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini and Tomorrow X Together.

There will also be plenty of performances during the 90-minute live VMA Pre-Show, hosted by Saweetie and media personalities Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.

Who is presenting at the MTV VMAs this year?

2023 presenters will include Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who is nominated at the VMAs this year?

Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees at this year's MTV VMAs with 11 nominations in total. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd/ Jonzing World Entertainment/ SMG Music/Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records/RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Best New Artist

GloRilla – CMG/ Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects/Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records/RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records/Republic Records

October 2022: Jvke – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ‘94 Sounds/RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: “Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT Music/Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It/ 10K Projects/ Capitol Records

June 2023: Flo – “Losing You” – Uptown/ Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Pink – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution

Best Alternative

blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Rosalía – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Video For Good

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Best Direction

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

Best Choreography

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best Art Direction

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Best Editing

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes