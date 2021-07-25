'You are the worst human being': Montana man shouts down Tucker Carlson in video from fly fishing store

Tucker Carlson has hosted 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Fox News since 2016.

The confrontation occurred at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Company in Livingston, Montana.

There is no affiliation between Dan Bailey, the man who approached Carlson, and the fly-fishing shop despite the fact that they share a name.

Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson was confronted on Friday at a fly-fishing store in Livingston, Montana, by Instagram user Dan Bailey, who posted a video of the encounter to his account, according to Slate and HuffPo.

"Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind," Bailey said to Carlson in the video. Carlson repeatedly replied, "I appreciate that."

As Bailey began to challenge Carlson on the impact of his views, Carlson whispers, "Settle down, son." Bailey tells Carlson not to call him son before the video ends.

"It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a—! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American," Bailey said in the video's caption.

As of Saturday night, the video had more than 80,000 views and nearly 7,000 comments.

Although the encounter took place at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Company, the man who confronted Carlson has no ties to the store. To avoid any confusion, the store posted a message on its website:

"On July 23, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1892. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers."

Insider has reached out to all parties involved in the video.

