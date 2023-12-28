Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Journey’s Hit ’80s Anthem ‘Faithfully’

Mileys New Years Eve Party - Season 1 - Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

Miley Cyrus shared a video of herself performing Journey’s 1983 single “Faithfully.” The black and white clip, released on social media, showcases Cyrus singing the anthemic tune live at Los Angeles’s Chateau Marmont in front of a Christmas tree.

Cyrus previously shared a live video of her debut public performance of her hit “Flowers,” which was recorded at Chateau Marmont at a pre-Thanksgiving bash. While the Christmas tree suggests she performed “Faithfully” over the holidays, both videos appear to be from the same event.

As the singer hadn’t performed in public for the near-entirety of 2023 — her only previous performance was as host of her own New Year’s Eve special in Miami at the close of 2022 — the Thanksgiving Eve party marked her first-ever time playing “Flowers” in public. The only previous performance of the track was at a private Backyard Session in March heralding the release of her LP Endless Summer Vacation.

Earlier this year, Cyrus revealed in an interview that she has no plans to embark on another arena tour. She hasn’t embarked on a full-scale tour since 2014, a trek in support of Bangerz, which came out a decade — and four studio albums — ago. She’s played smaller (less than 10 gigs) runs, in her backyard, and performed at dozens at festivals since then — including Glastonbury, Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza — Cyrus told Vogue UK that fans shouldn’t expect a world tour for Endless Summer Vacation any time soon.

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

In a social media statement, Cyrus later clarified her comments, downplaying the “no connection” remark while reiterating that the “reality of life on the road” is the reason why she doesn’t want to tour.

“For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever,” Cyrus wrote. “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constant creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connect to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

