Watch Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Fallon Celebrate Fashion With ‘Tight Pants’ Performance

Actor Matthew McConaughey and host Jimmy Fallon during "Tight Pants" on 'The Tonight Show.' - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Jimmy Fallon probably wakes up every day grateful that the SAG strike is over. How else could he fill The Tonight Show‘s air time with skits about insanely tight pants and convince Matthew McConaughey to be part of it?

In a remarkably silly sketch, McConaughey joined Fallon for a number titled “Tight Pants,” where the duo donned — you guessed it — tight white pants and sang about it. Also wearing wigs and striped blue shirts, the pair argued about whose tight pants were better. In the end, it was actually a mini advert for the actor’s tequila brand, but worth it to see McConaughey dance.

More from Rolling Stone

McConaughey sat down with Fallon to discuss the launch of his tequila, Pantalones, and how he celebrated New Years Eve. He also recounted losing his cell phone on a Six Flags roller coaster. “It landed off in the middle of a swamp,” he recalled. “It was gone. These guys at Six Flags say, ‘We can’t check down there right now because the park’s still open. When it closes tonight we’ll go out with flashlights and look for your phone.’ The next afternoon at 6 p.m. my phone shows up in the mail… It worked!”

The actor has been focused on other projects outside of film and TV in recent years, including his memoir Greenlights. Last year, he voiced Elvis Presley in animated series Agent Elvis. He also joined Gordon Wright for “Texas My Home,” a song written for Pulitzer Prize winner Lawrence Wright’s audiobook Mr. Texas.

Best of Rolling Stone