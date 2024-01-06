Watch Lola Kirke Bring ‘Country Curious’ Songs to ‘Saturday Sessions’

Lola Kirke dropped by CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Sessions to perform three tracks from the actress/singer’s upcoming EP Country Curious.

For the mini-set, Kirke — who has previously appeared in films like Gone Girl, Lost Girls, and Mistress America — delivered her 2023 singles “All My Exes Live in L.A.” — a play on the George Strait classic “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” — and “He Says Y’all” along with “My House,” presumably from the to-be-released EP produced by Elle King.

More from Rolling Stone

As for the EP’s title Country Curious, Kirke previously said, “My goal with this batch of songs was to appeal to people who already love Country and also those who are a little afraid, but still Country curious.”

The British-born daughter of Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke (and sister of Girls star Jemina Kirke), the singer talked to Rolling Stone ahead of the release of her 2022 LP Lady for Sale about her attraction to country music.

“I think I was just drawn to how easy the songs were initially because there were three chords or whatever,” she said.

“Literally, I was like, ‘Oh, I can play these.’ And through that ease, discovered a deeper love of country music. Also, there’s a lot of parallels with being an actress and being a country singer or singing country. So many of the women in country music, they’re telling these stories and embodying characters and also wearing costumes in a really incredible way. There was all this room for drama within country that was really exciting to me as an actor.”

After spending the bulk of 2023 on tour, Kirke will return to the road next month for another trek that includes a stop at Indio, California’s Stagecoach Festival, plus a Country Curious release show February 29 in Nashville.

Best of Rolling Stone