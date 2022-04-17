Watch Lizzo Address Internet Rumors, Jokes About Her Chris Evans TikTok in 'SNL' Monologue

Lizzo week finished with a bang.

Days after dropping new music and announcing her fourth studio album, the Grammy-winning artist made her big return to Saturday Night Live. And this time she pulled double duty.

Lizzo made her SNL debut in 2019. She performed her hit tracks “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

Lizzo began the episode with the customary opening monologue, sharing a story about performing on stage in front of her mom for the first time, the difference between the Lizzo on stage and the real her, and addressing rumors online.

“I even heard a rumor that I am pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,” she said. “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s called manifesting.”

Later in her monologue, she told the audience, “I love you. You are beautiful. And you can do anything. I’m living proof of that.”

After showing off her comedic chops, Lizzo treated the audience to a performance of her new track “About Damn Time,” followed by “Special.” The singer spoke about the former track during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, explaining how the title can apply to so many different situations.

“‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations,” she said. “It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we to get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

“About Damn Time” was accompanied by a Christian Breslauer–directed video, and serves as the first single off Special, the much-anticipated follow-up to Lizzo’s 2019 album Cuz I Love You. The singer confirmed this week that the project will arrive on July 15.

