Watch live: Martha Reeves gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At long last, Martha Reeves is getting honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Detroit singer and Motown celebrity will be celebrated in a star dedication ceremony scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detroit time.

Speakers are set to include Motown friends and associates including Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Mickey Stevenson.

Check here at 2:30 p.m. for the Walk of Fame’s stream live from the event on Hollywood Boulevard.

Motown star Martha Reeves in 2023.
Motown star Martha Reeves in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: Martha Reeves gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame