At long last, Martha Reeves is getting honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Detroit singer and Motown celebrity will be celebrated in a star dedication ceremony scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detroit time.

Speakers are set to include Motown friends and associates including Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Mickey Stevenson.

Check here at 2:30 p.m. for the Walk of Fame’s stream live from the event on Hollywood Boulevard.

Motown star Martha Reeves in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: Martha Reeves gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame