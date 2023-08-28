Watch Live: The 2023 Streamy Awards!

Grab the popcorn, internet fans, because it’s time for the 2023 Streamy Awards to begin! And Gold Derby users can watch the ceremony right here in this post.

The two-hour program starts promptly at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 27 and is hosted by the one and only MatPat. In all, 45 trophies will be handed out at the Hollywood Palladium in categories like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and Streamer of the Year. The Streamy Awards have been rewarding the best of online content creators and brands since 2009, but this marks the first time the event is being held in the hot days of summer.

This year, YouTuber MrBeast came out on top of the nominations list with a leading five bids, including his viral collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the top Creator of the Year category, MrBeast’s nine co-nominees are Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.

In a statement promoting the show, MatPat exclaimed, “I’ve always been a huge fan of the Streamy Awards as a way to showcase and elevate the incredible talent in the digital video space.” The internet sensation added, “Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community. This is going to be a pretty extraordinary night — there will definitely be some special moments that no one has ever seen at the Streamys before — and I’ve been given the unbelievable chance to put my own twist on things this time. I can’t wait!”

For a complete list of the 2023 nominations, click here. And for more fun facts and key details about this year’s kudos, click here. The Streamy Awards are presented by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter.

