'The Little Mermaid' splashes into streaming: How to watch the new 'Little Mermaid' movie

The new Little Mermaid made a real splash with audiences with its sparkling live-action look, three new original songs and a total treasure trove of a cast. Starring Halle Bailey as the fiery-haired Ariel who swaps sea for sand, Melissa McCarthy as the iconically villainous half-octopus Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and the delightfully odd coupling of Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina as Sebastian and Scuttle, the live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic Disney Princess film is certainly worth diving into.

Longing to be part of Ariel’s world? You won’t need to bargain with a sea witch to make it happen. The 2023 Little Mermaid movie is now available to stream on Disney+ — and the platform is having a sale right now. Here’s how to watch the new Little Mermaid, plus where to stream the classic Little Mermaid movie, The Little Mermaid sequels and more.

When does the new Little Mermaid come out?

The Little Mermaid officially splashed onto the screen back in May, and is now available to buy through Amazon Prime Video, or stream on Disney+.

Where can I stream the new Little Mermaid (2023)

The new Little Mermaid movie has officially made its way onto Disney+!

Where to watch the original animated The Little Mermaid and The Little Mermaid sequels

Unlike the new live-action Little Mermaid, the original Little Mermaid (and its subsequent spinoffs) is streaming right now on Disney+. Apart from the original The Little Mermaid movie, there are two spinoff films — a sequel and a prequel — and three seasons of a TV series making up Ariel’s storyline. In addition to those canon inclusions, there’s also a sing-along version of the original Little Mermaid movie, plus The Little Mermaid Live! a special tribute musical show that aired back in 2019.

All of these Little Mermaid movies and shows are currently streaming in one easy place to watch: Disney+.

All of these Little Mermaid movies and shows are currently streaming in one easy place to watch: Disney+.

The Little Mermaid sequels and spinoffs in chronological order

It’s no MCU, but Disney’s princess universe can get a little tricky between the prequels, sequels and spinoffs. Here’s every Little Mermaid movie (and show) in chronological order:

Will there be a Little Mermaid live-action sequel?

There has been no official word on whether the new Little Mermaid movie will have live-action sequels the way its animated counterpart did.