Watch the late Harry Dean Stanton entertain David Lynch's turtle tale in a clip from 'Lucky' (exclusive)

Last week the film world lost one its most beloved performers when character actor Harry Dean Stanton passed away at the tender age of 91.

Lucky for us, Stanton worked until the very end, and though the Alien and Green Mile costar rarely landed lead roles, he headlined the comedy Lucky, which had been set for release this month long before Stanton died.

The actor has drawn raves for playing the title role, a 90-year-old atheist who finds himself on an unexpectedly spiritual journey through his desolate desert town.

You can get a look at Lucky in the exclusive clip above, which finds Stanton at a local bar with his friend Howard (filmmaker David Lynch, who regularly cast his longtime pal in projects like Twin Peaks, Wild at Heart, and The Straight Story).

Howard — in a fittingly Lynchian way — bemoans the fact that his 100-year-old tortoise, President Roosevelt, has escaped. Lucky, it seems, is the only one who has any sympathy for Howard’s turtle woes.

Lucky, directed by John Carroll Lynch from a script by Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja, also features Ron Livingston, Tom Skerrit, and Ed Begley Jr. It opens Sept. 29.

Watch the trailer:

