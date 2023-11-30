Watch Lana Del Rey, Post Malone Cover Elvis for TV Special ‘Christmas at Graceland’

Screenshot-2023-11-30-at-8.37.57-AM - Credit: YouTube/NBC

Lana Del Rey showcased a moody rendition of Elvis’ 1977 song “Unchained Melody,” originally performed by the Righteous Brothers, for NBC’s Christmas at Graceland. The TV special, aired from the singer’s home in Graceland, also featured appearances by Post Malone, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Kasey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, and John Legend.

Post Malone appeared poolside to perform the King’s emotive 1968 number “(You’re The) Devil In Disguise,” offering an intimate, solo rendition of the song.

Musgraves, channeling Priscilla Presley, took to Graceland’s front entrance to perform “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” her contribution to the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis.

Other performers went full-on holiday cheer with Christmas classics. Morrissette, appearing with her band in front of the Elvis jet, gave a punk rock vibe to “Last Christmas,” while Legend took to the piano to play “Happy Christmas (War Is Over).”

Christmas at Graceland marked the first live musical televised holiday special at the late Presley’s Memphis estate. The special featured never-before-broadcast footage of the singer along with the performances. Graceland, where Elvis lived, has been open as a museum since 1982.

