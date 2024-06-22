WATCH: Kyler Murray doesn’t seem to like the Wisconsin football program

Current Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback and former Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray doesn’t seem fond of the Wisconsin football program.

Not in a rivalry sense, or anything the Badgers have specifically done. But more so when putting himself in the shoes of a top quarterback recruit looking for a college destination.

Why do I say this? Murray recently followed the TikTok trend of ‘blind ranking,’ which is when a subject ranks a collection of items one by one, but without knowing which items are remaining.

In this case, Murray was ranking the schools he would select if he was a five-star quarterback coming out of high school. In order, he chose Iowa at No. 6, Penn State No. 5, Arizona State No. 4, UCLA No. 7, Maryland No. 9, Nebraska No. 8, Oklahoma State No. 3, Kansas No. 10 and LSU No. 2.

That left a vacancy at No. 1 overall, where Murray likely wanted his alma mater to show up. Instead, he got Wisconsin. And the reaction was far from positive:

Kyler Murray blind ranks schools based on if he was a five star QB. Makes you wonder pic.twitter.com/Zt4AV0Hryq — OKSTProbs (@OKSTProbs) June 21, 2024

