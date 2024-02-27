Watch Kings of Leon Perform Rollicking Single ‘Mustang’ on ‘Fallon’

Musical guest Kings of Leon perform on 'The Tonight Show.' - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Kings of Leon stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase their new single, “Mustang.” The group offered a gritty, rousing performance of the song in front of a video screen showcasing the band’s name in vintage type.

“Mustang” is the first listen from the Tennessee rock band’s forthcoming LP, Can We Please Have Fun. The album, produced by Kid Harpoon and the band’s first as part of their new deal with Capitol Records, is due out May 10. Recorded at Nashville’s Dark Horse studio, the album is trumpeted as the one Kings of Leon have long wanted to make.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb Followill said in a statement. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan Followill added, “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

“Mustang” is Kings of Leon’s first new music since their 2021 LP, When You See Yourself. That album, produced by Markus Dravs, marked their eighth full-length and first new album following a five-year hiatus. The band also released the album in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), becoming the first band to ever do so.

The band also recently announced a North American tour kicking off in August.

