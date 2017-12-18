Watch Kelly Marie Tran eavesdrop on fans discussing The Last Jedi

If you’ve seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you’ve probably spent the past few days discussing and dissecting it. And there’s a good chance that one of the film’s stars may have been listening in on your conversation.

Kelly Marie Tran stars in The Last Jedi as the mechanic Rose, and on Monday, she shared an Instagram video of herself at a pub, realizing that the group of people next to her had just seen the movie.

“A few days ago, I was at a pub eating pie with a friend, when this DELIGHTFUL group of people came in,” Tran wrote. “They sat down and started discussing The Last Jedi — in minute detail. My friend started filming as I listened, and she captured my reaction as they discussed Rose.”

After a while, Tran approached the table and introduced herself to the surprised fans.

“I know how lucky I am to be a part of something that people love, to be able to act and tell stories at all,” Tran added. “And one of my greatest joys has been creepily listening to conversations about TLJ when I’m out and about. Regardless of opinion or preference, it’s still a topic of discussion. And no matter who we are, no matter where we’re from, if we can really listen and have a conversation about something — anything — it can really open up a door. It can open us up to new ideas and new understanding.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.