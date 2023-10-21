Watch Kelly Clarkson and Alanis Morissette perform 'Ironic' and 'You Oughta Know' duets in acoustic set

When Kelly Clarkson dedicates an entire episode of her daytime talk show to interviewing and performing with Alanis Morissette, you oughta know it's gonna be good.

As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show's "Songs and Stories" segment on Thursday, the pop star and host invited Morissette to discuss and perform some of the Jagged Little Pill singer's greatest hits, including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Thank U," and more.

Before welcoming Morissette on stage, Clarkson confessed to the crowd that she was a "superfan" of her work. "Alanis is one of my favorite artists of all time," she said. "You can probably tell when I sing, [she's] the reason why I'm a songwriter. I love her so much. I'm highly influenced by her."

She then announced, "Our first and only guest is the legend herself."

During their interview, Clarkson brought up the famous revelation that Morissette initially didn't want her future hit single "Ironic" to be on Jagged Little Pill.

As for why she nearly turned it down, Morissette said the song "wasn't autobiographical enough" for her taste at the time.

"Right after 'Ironic,' I started writing from this super-, searingly quick-channeled place… but 'Ironic' was right at that turning point, so it's more storytelling," she explained. "Which is awesome, but it's less cavernous deep, deep, deep in the quicksand in here."

But that doesn't mean she disliked the song. "Musically," she said, "it is pure, pure joy to me."

Clarkson could not believe her ears as Morissette began their performance with an airy, freestyle vocal riff, her mouth dropping open as she turned toward the audience with a look of sheer shock and awe. The pair then dove headfirst into a laid-back, acoustic rendition of the 1996 hit, perfectly harmonizing with one another along the way.

"I got to say, 'It figurs,'" Clarkson proudly proclaimed afterward, mimicking the signature way Morissette sings the end of its chorus.

Clarkson and Morissette ended the episode by performing "You Oughta Know," a song Morissette joked turned her landlord into a fan of her music.

"She ran into me and she said, 'I just have to tell you that I didn't like your music when it first came out — and then I got divorced,'" Morissette recalled as Clarkson laughed. "'And now I love you!'"

Earlier this month, Morissette joined Pink on stage to perform "You Oughta Know" at the Inglewood, Calif., stop of Pink's Summer Carnival tour.

She thanked the "Raise Your Glass" singer for letting her join in on the fun in an Instagram post the next day. "This woman," Morissette wrote. "So happy you exist in this world, @pink. Your leadership, wisdom, power, and deep, deep kindness is a gift to me, and to everyone. Thanks for having me."

Listen to Clarkson and Morissette perform a collection of Morissette's hits in the clips above.

