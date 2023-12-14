Watch Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Showcase Pensive Song ‘Blonde’ on ‘Fallon’

Emily Zemler
·1 min read
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11 - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11 - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Dogstar stopped by The Tonight Show to perform their single “Blonde.” The group, led by actor and bassist Keanu Reeves, offered a powerhouse rendition of the anthemic track flanked by festive holiday lights.

The mid-tempo song comes off the alt-rock band’s recent third album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which arrived in October. The wistful tune sees the band reflecting on loneliness as guitarist and singer Bret Domrose croons, “Can’t you stay here/ The way you change the dark to light/ Save me/ What you gave me/ Is safety from the darkest night.”

Dogstar formed in 1991 when drummer Robert Mailhouse, who had starred on Days of Our Lives and a one-episode bit part on Seinfeld, met Reeves in a supermarket, and they hit it off. Reeves, by that part, was already known for his roles in River’s Edge, Dangerous Liaisons, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Domrose joined in 1994. Reeves and Mailhouse both appeared in Speed, and Dogstar was featured in the movies Me and Will (1999) and Ellie Parker (2005). The band released an EP in 1996, as well as their debut album, Our Little Visionary Zoo, and another album, Happy Ending, in 2000.

Dogstar began teasing their return last summer, popping up on Instagram in July 2022 with the short message, “We’re back.” The band officially announced its reunion in May and played its first live gig in more than two decades at Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival. The band kicked off a tour over the fall with more dates upcoming this month.

