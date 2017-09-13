Watch Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson get whacked in darkly comic 'Tragedy Girls' trailer

By Derek Lawrence, Entertainment Weekly

Two X-Men alums are uniting for a killer new movie.

In the trailer for Tragedy Girls, Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool and Alexandra Shipp of X-Men: Apocalypse star as best friends who are determined to boost their social media following. In their pursuit of a local serial killer, they realize that the best way to get traffic to their account is to continue the killer’s work.

“You b—-es are crazy,” declares Craig Robinson (The Office), who along with serving as a producer on the project, looks to be one of the girls’ victims.

Both Hildebrand and Shipp are set to reprise their superhero roles in upcoming sequels. Hildebrand will return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool 2, while Shipp is due back as Storm in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Tragedy Girls, which also stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), hits theaters Oct. 20. Watch the trailer above.