How to watch the 40th season of ‘Jeopardy!’

We'll take new episodes of Jeopardy! for $1,000, because Season 40 premieres this Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The new season of the popular game show will definitely be shaped by the WGA strike and feature some significant changes, including a prize money bump for runner up contestants, recycled all-caps clues to respect the striking show writers and the return of Ken Jennings as the solo host of Jeopardy! (for now).

Wondering how to watch the new season of Jeopardy? Don’t worry, it's not as difficult as the show’s brain-bending trivia questions! Here’s where to stream Jeopardy!, how to watch Jeopardy! without cable, how to watch Jeopardy! live and more need to know info about Season 40 of the late Alex Trebek’s beloved quiz show.

When does the new season of Jeopardy! start?

Jeopardy! Season 40 premieres on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

What time is Jeopardy! on tonight?

New episodes of Jeopardy! air at 7 p.m. local time.

What channel is Jeopardy! on?

Depending on where you live, new episodes of Jeopardy! will air on a local affiliate channel. In most markets, the game show airs on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC or The CW. You can use the show’s website to figure out which local channel you’ll need — all you need to know is your zip code.

How to watch Jeopardy! live without cable:

Watch past seasons of Jeopardy! on Pluto TV

Want to catch up on old episodes of Jeopardy! Before the new season? You’re in luck: 18 seasons of Jeopardy! are streaming on Pluto TV right now.

Who will be the host of Jeopardy! now?

Ken Jennings will serve as the Season 40 host of Jeopardy!. While Mayim Bialik has (temporarily) departed from the show in solidarity with the writers' strike, fans suspect she will return for primetime tournament matches when the strike is over. It is presumed that Jennings and Bialik will then share hosting duties.

How else will the new season of Jeopardy! be impacted by the writer’s strike?

Beyond losing Mayim Bialik as a host, the new season of Jeopardy! made several significant changes to abide by the WGA strike rules. All-caps clues will be recycled from past seasons while Jeopardy! Writers are on strike.

"We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers," a rep for Jeopardy! previously announced. "However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall … featuring the best of our WGA written material."

The new season of Jeopardy! will also start off with a Second Chance tournament instead of bringing in new contestants.

More ways to stream Jeopardy!

