Watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Re-Create One of Their ‘Friends’ Scenes (Video)

Boy, do we have a video that is sure to kick off any true “Friends” fan’s weekend right: The One Where Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Re-Create an Iconic Scene From “Friends.”

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the “Morning Show” co-stars briefly reenacted one of their shared on-screen moments from when Witherspoon guest starred on the iconic sitcom as Rachel Green’s (Aniston) sister Jill.

In the clip above, you’ll see Reese and Jen look at a piece of paper, which we assume has their lines on it, with Witherspoon saying, “Oh, that’s sweet” and Aniston responding, “Is this where you say the line that you love so much?”

Before they re-create it, Reese whispers something to Jen who then flips back into Rachel mode.

Aniston: “I say, ‘You can’t have Ross!'”

Witherspoon: “‘Can’t have? Can’t have?’ The only thing I can’t have is dairy!”

Adorable.

By the way, if you don’t remember Witherspoon’s two-episode arc and why these siblings were so ticked at each other, it’s because Jill briefly dated Ross. Yeah, that obviously didn’t go over so well with Rachel.

Witherspoon and Aniston can next be seen on screen together in Apple TV+ upcoming drama “The Morning Show,” which will premiere on the forthcoming streaming service when it launches Nov. 1.

