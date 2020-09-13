Watch Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito and More Re-Create Superman’s Radio Plays for Charity (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it a dream come true because Daniel Dae Kim is Superman! After DC FanDome’s wild ride of announcements and special panel presentations, Variety is debuting the exclusive video from the celebrity-filled charity re-recording of the 1940s Superman radio specials.

Television and film stars Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Shalhoub, Alfre Woodard, CCH Pounder and more gathered together to support the Creative Coalition with this special performance. Using original scripts from the decades-old Superman radio series, which was recently revived from the Warner Bros. Studios vault, this unique vision of the Man of Steel portrays him in a new and exciting way. Each episode provides a fresh translation with a new cast of actors for each role. For example, both Wilson Cruz and Kim get their chance to shine with the red cape, and even Tim Daly (longtime voice of Clark Kent/Kal-El) reprises his role from the past.

But a special shoutout must be paid to René Ruiz, the sound effects creator who truly helps this radio experience shine. Watch the full video above (annotated time stamps of each new episode and cast list provided below).

The Creative Coalition a nonprofit organization that works to ensure continued funding for the arts. The coalition (run by president Tim Daly who makes reprises his role as superman for this very production) is “dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance.”

Episode 1

Eric McCormack (Narrator)

Giancarlo Esposito (Jor-El)

Yolonda Ross (Lara)

Caterina Scorsone (Rozan)

The Krypton Council:

Richard Kind

Constance Zimmer

Sam Daly

Episode 2 [17.29]

Terry Crews (Narrator)

Tim Daly (Clark Kent/Superman)

Henry Winkler (Professor)

Alfre Woodard (Perry White)

Constance Zimmer (Miss Smith)

Sam Daly (John)

Sean Giambrone (Jimmy)

Ensemble:

Sam Daly

Troian Bellisario

Tamara Tunie

Episode 3 [35.54]

Jason Alexander (Narrator)

Wilson Cruz (Clark Kent/Superman)

Lea DeLaria (Keno)

Tony Shalhoub (Wolf)

Nicholas Gonzalez (Conductor)

Ensemble:

Nicholas Gonzalez

Tim Daly

Erich Bergen

Episode 4 [53.14]

CCH Pounder (Narrator)

Daniel Dae Kim (Clark Kent/Superman)

Jason Isaacs (Wolf)

Anthony Rapp (Keno)

Anthony Carrigan (Superintendent)

Ensemble:

Dean Norris

Kira Weiss

Erich Bergen

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.