Watch Jasmine Crockett Tick Off Marjorie Taylor Greene In House Hearing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) used “deplorable” in a House hearing on Tuesday, prompting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to request that it be stricken from the record. (Watch the video below.)

But the far-right lawmaker’s attempt was denied by the Republican chair and prompted some taunting by Crockett afterward.

“So the MAGAS think MTG is so amazing… right?” Crockett wrote on X. “To be clear, the senior member from Georgia was wrong! It’s a bad day when the Republican chair has to rule in my favor. LEARN the rules before trying to check me.”

During the House Oversight Committee meeting on transgender athletes, Crockett zeroed in on a witness from the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation, Mediaite reported.

“The Heritage Foundation loves Texas,” Crockett, a Texan, said. “They always sending us some nonsense bills that somehow set this country on the wrong trajectory. They send them to Texas. They send them to Florida. Every deplorable state that we can think about, they usually coming out of y’all’s think tank.”

Greene can be heard in the clip interjecting. “Point of order,” she said. “Point of order. I move to strike her words, ‘deplorable states.’

“That’s not a point of order,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) snapped. “Let the gentlelady proceed.”

Crockett calls out the Heritage Foundation



Greene demands her words be stricken because she used the word “deplorable” pic.twitter.com/IJgWUSIfBY — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Fill-in chair Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) consulted with aides and finally declared to Greene, “A ‘deplorable state’ is not a statement against a person, or it is not engaging in personalities,” Mediaite reported.

“So, I’ll continue and you reclaim your time,” McClain told Crockett.

Crockett resumed her comments.

But Greene still attempted to get in the last word.

“Jasmine Crockett just did her best Hillary Clinton impersonation and insulted half of the country by calling red states, deplorable states,” Greene wrote on X. “She thinks if you disagree with her radical trans sexual agenda, you are deplorable.”

Clinton, of course, famously called many of Donald Trump’s supporters “a basket of deplorables” during their 2016 presidential race.

Related...