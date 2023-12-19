Watch Out: Jack Reacher Has a New Love Interest in Season 2

The second season of Reacher has finally landed on Amazon Prime Video. The latest installment takes the former U.S. Army major away from rural Georgia and places him back to his now-defunct team in New York City. One of their own was murdered—and it's up to Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) to figure it out.

The second season is based on Lee Child's novel Bad Luck and Trouble, which is the eleventh (!) book in the Jack Reacher franchise. In New York, audiences finally get to piece together Reacher's past, showing a less hardened and more vulnerable hero. Plus, there's a new character in the mix: Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a member of Reacher's investigation unit who specializes in undercover forensics. The two have a storied history in Season Two, with Reacher hiding romantic feelings for Dixon in the past that he never acted on. He was technically her boss at the time. So, good call, Reacher! Now, it's a whole new ballgame.

Audiences may recognize Swan from her various television roles, including Psych, Smallville, Graceland, Chicago Fire, Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone, Feud, Ballers, Coroners, and even Marvel's short-lived Inhumans. "Same old Reacher," she says as she enters in the second season. It's almost as good as the line Reacher uses to end the episode. You don't remember that one? "We're gonna need more guns." Memorable. I guess no one can make this drifter settle down.



