'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' hits Disney Plus: How to watch the franchise in chronological order

Harrison Ford hasn’t hung up that battered fedora just yet. Everyone’s favorite “archeology professor” came back for one final adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this summer, and now you can stream the new movie on Disney+. Also, in collaboration with the streaming premiere of the new Indiana Jones film, the streamer is releasing the documentary Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford.

Need to catch up on the classic adventure franchise? You’re in luck, because right now it's easier than ever to watch every Indiana Jones movie across multiple streaming platforms, including Disney+, Paramount+ and even Pluto (for free!). Here’s how and where to watch the Indiana Jones franchise in chronological order, plus everything you need to know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

When does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny come out?

Walt Disney Studios

The fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise premiered exclusively in theaters in June 2023, and now it’s finally available to stream on Disney+.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast:

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in Dial of Destiny alongside a buzzworthy new co-star: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Fleabag creator plays Indy’s goddaughter in the story’s latest chapter. Other additions to the cast include Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Antonio Banderas. The late Sean Connery will not appear in the new Indiana Jones movie, though some of the plot does play out in flashbacks.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny streaming

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now streaming on Disney+.

How to watch every Indiana Jones movie (and one series) in chronological order:

While Indiana Jones first stole our hearts in the 1981 George Lucas and Steven Spielberg film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy’s story begins with The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones (which originally aired under the title of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles). Here’s the Indiana Jones series in chronological order, plus information on where to stream it.

If you want to watch Indiana Jones in release date order:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The Temple of Doom (1984)

The Last Crusade (1989)

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones) (TV series: 1992-1996)

The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

The Dial of Destiny (2023)

Indiana Jones movies ranked (based on Rotten Tomatoes scores)

Looking for why to watch Indiana Jones? Here’s how the movies ranked based on critics reviews (ties broken by audience score), including recent reviews for Dial of Destiny:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (93%)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (84%)

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones (77%)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (77%)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (77%)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (67%)