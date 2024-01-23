How To Watch The New Hampshire Primary Results

A small contingent of journalists gathered near the Canadian border earlier this morning to watch as Dixville Notch, NH, continued its tradition of casting the first ballots on an election day.

Nikki Haley cleaned Donald Trump’s clock in this hamlet — 6 votes to none.

As the day goes on, network correspondents are fanning out across the state at precincts to talk to actual voters, after months in which the first-in-the-nation primary was judged and assessed by polls. Commentary and analysis is focusing on whether

Haley and her top surrogate, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, blitzed the airwaves on Monday, while Trump held a final rally in Laconia, NH, where he predicted that Haley would be out of the race after tonight. He was interrupted by climate protesters, who have been a frequent presence at events in recent days.

There is a Democratic race, too. Joe Biden is not on the ballot, as the Democratic National Committee mandated that South Carolina hold the first-in-the-nation primary. But New Hampshire has gone forward anyway, and Biden supporters have mounted a write-in campaign, hoping to stymie efforts by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Marianne Williamson to make some kind of surprise showing in the state.

Broadcast networks will provide ongoing coverage of the results on their streaming channels, although special reports are possible during the primetime lineups. Polls close in some locations close at 7 p.m. ET and at 8 p.m. ET in others.

Here are the coverage plans of the major networks:

ABC: The streaming channel ABC News Live will provide coverage, with David Muir joining Linsey Davis at 7 p.m. ET for Your Voice, Your Vote special, with reporting from Rachel Scott, Mary Bruce, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson and Rick Klein, among others. Donna Brazile, Reince Preibus and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis. ABC News’ Nightline will devote its full show to the caucuses.

CBS: Norah O’Donnell will anchor CBS Evening News from Manchester, NH tonight, and she will be joined by Major Garrett for live coverage of results on CBS News Streaming starting at 8 p.m. ET. Garrett also will anchor an hourlong edition of America Decides from New Hampshire at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage also will include analysis from John Dickerson and Anthony Salvanto, with reporting from Robert Costa, Ed O’Keefe, Fin Gómez and Caitlin Huey-Burns reporting from New Hampshire. Tony Dokoupil has been reporting from the state for CBS Mornings. Dickerson will anchor a special edition of CBS News Prime Time on CBS Streaming starting at 7 p.m. ET.

NBC: Tom Llamas will kick off coverage at 5 p.m. ET on NBC News Now, and will be joined by Hallie Jackson in New Hampshire and Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki breaking down the results. Kristen Welker, who moderated Meet the Press from the Granite State on Sunday, will be back in New York to join Lester Holt for a network special report. She will pick up coverage from Llamas on NBC News Now starting at 10 p.m. ET.

CNN: Following coverage throughout the day, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper anchor coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET, with Dana Bash anchoring live from New Hampshire, joined by Kasie Hunt, Chris Wallace and Jeff Zeleny. Erin Burnett will lead analysis with Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, Audie Cornish and Manu Raju from Washington, and Audie Cornish from New York. David Chalian will provide polling and delegate analysis, and John King will break down results at the Magic Wall, and Phil Mattingly and Harry Enten will provide updates. Laura Coates and Erica HIll will anchor overnight coverage starting at 1 a.m. ET. The caucus coverage will stream live without a cable log in from 7 p.m. ET on Monday to 5 a.m. ET via CNN.com.

Fox News: Following a two-hour Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. ET, the network plans coverage during its primetime shows Jesse Watters Primetime and Hannity. Baier and Martha MacCallum will a special Democracy 2024: New Hampshire Primary starting at 10 p.m. ET, with analysis from Brit Hume, Dana Perino, Trey Gowdy, Charles Payne and Kellyanne Conway. Bill Hemmer will analyze results on the Bill-board, while Sandra Smith will present voter analysis from New York. Trace Gallagher will anchor post-caucus analysis on Fox News @ Night at midnight ET, followed by a two-hour special at 2 a.m. ET with Mike Emanuel and Gillian Turner.

MSNBC: Jen Psaki kicks off special coverage from New Hamoshire at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Rachel Maddow with Decision 2024 starting at 6 p.m. ET. She will be joined by Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle. Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board throughout the evening. Psaki will continue special coverage at midnight ET.

PBS: Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett anchor coverage from Washington, D.C. starting at 6 p.m. ET, with reporting from Lisa Desjardins in New Hampshire. Desjardins will give an update at 9 p.m. ET, and live coverage will start at 11 p.m. ET.

NewsNation: Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams and Elizabeth Vargas will anchor Decision Desk HQ 2024: The New Hampshire Primary starting at 7 p.m. ET. Connell McShane is breaking down results, while Leland Vittert and Chris Stirewalt will offer news and analysis from the Granite State. Brian Entin, Kellie Meyer and Joe Khalil will provide additional reporting.

C-SPAN: Starting at 8 p.m. ET, the network will provide candidate victory and concession speeches, viewer calls and social media reaction.

