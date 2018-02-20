Watch Halle Berry and Daniel Craig navigate the 1992 L.A. riots in first 'Kings' trailer

Last year saw the debut of five documentaries about the riots in Los Angeles touched off by the Rodney King verdict (LA 92; The Lost Tapes: LA Riots; Burn, Motherf***er, Burn; L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later; and Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992), all of them timed to the incident’s 25th anniversary. Not to be outdone, Hollywood is taking a more dramatic approach to that memorable episode when Kings premieres in theaters this April — and, as its first trailer proves, the release brings some serious star power in tow.

In the promo above for director Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s film, Halle Berry’s single mother struggles to keep her brood on the straight and narrow — a task made all the more challenging by the fact that, to help her in-dire-straits neighbors, she keeps taking more wayward kids into her home. As if caring for a pack of young children weren’t difficult enough, she soon finds herself at odds with a white man living next door (Daniel Craig) who can’t stand the incessant racket coming from Berry’s residence. Nonetheless, those issues soon become secondary concerns once the Rodney King verdict is announced and the riots begin, resulting in a terrifying chaos that engulfs them all.

Kings received mixed reviews when it premiered at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, but audiences will get to make up their own minds about the hot-button race-relations drama when it lands in theaters on April 27.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: