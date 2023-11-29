How to watch the season finale of 'The Golden Bachelor'

Who does Gerry end up with on The Golden Bachelor? You'll have to tune into the finale to find out. (ABC)

Bachelor Nation, get ready: It's time for the very first finale of The Golden Bachelor. Seventy-two-year-old widower Gerry Turner has been looking for love, and after starting his journey with 22 great women to choose from, he's now down to his final two candidates (spoiler alert for everything below the 'How to Watch' section!). The newest Bachelor spinoff employed a similar concept to its predecessor, with one simple twist: All of the contestants are between the ages of 60 and 75 years old. In the inaugural season, we've witnessed a heated pickleball competition, several romantic photoshoots, a hilarious talent show and so many fun getaway trips. But now, it's finally time for the supposedly retired restaurateur to make some hard choices — against a gorgeous tropical backdrop, of course! Here's what you need to know about the final episode of The Golden Bachelor, including how to watch, when to watch and more.

Need a refresher on this season of The Golden Bachelor before the finale? We've got a recap for you — but beware of spoilers!

How to watch The Golden Bachelor without cable:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, Sling

When is The Golden Bachelor finale?

The two-hour finale of The Golden Bachelor will air on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET. The finale will stream the following day on Hulu.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor finale live

Can you watch The Golden Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Golden Bachelor live? Where is The Golden Bachelor streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest Bachelor spinoff in 2023.

To watch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor live on Thursday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Golden Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from Golden Bachelor spoilers!

Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor finalists:

Gerry Turner started his Golden Bachelor journey with 22 women vying to spend his sunset years with him.

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

Who is in Gerry Turner's final two on The Golden Bachelor?

Gerry Turner has just two women left to choose between on tomorrow's season finale of The Golden Bachelor: Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima.

How many Bachelor couples are still together?

Unfortunately, despite the show’s sole purpose being for contestants to find love, not many Bachelor Nation couples have managed to make it long-term. The ones that are still together definitely live in infamy for Bachelor Nation.

As of 2022, only 10 couples who met during The Bachelor or Bachelorette process were still together.

Bachelorette couples who are still together:

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Desiree and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

JoJo and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko (Season 20)

Bachelor couples who are still together:

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Season 13)

Sean and Catherine Lowe (Season 17)

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk (Season 22)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar (Season 27)

More ways to watch ABC:

