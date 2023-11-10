Watch Fran Drescher’s SAG-AFTRA Press Conference About The Strike-Ending Deal At 3 p.m.

UPDATED at 2:14 p.m.: SAG-AFTRA has just announced that today’s press conference has been pushed back and will take place at 3 p.m.

PREVIOUSLY: In a full-circle moment, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today in the James Cagney Boardroom of the guild’s Wilshire Boulevard headquarters, the same place that she fired up the troops with her strike-launching speech on July 13.

She’s being joined by National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and members of the TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee to reveal the results of this morning’s National Board Vote on the tentative agreement reached Wednesday with the studios and to review details of the agreement.

One procedural note: While the board will very likely approve the pact and the strike was declared over as of 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, the agreement will still need to be ratified by a vote from SAG’s full membership in the coming weeks.

You can watch the press conference in the player below.

Here’s what we know so far about the agreement, based on the guild’s announcement on Wednesday:

“In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘”‘above-pattern’”‘ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.”

The AMPTP issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“This tentative agreement represents a new paradigm. It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board.”

