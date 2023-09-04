Watch Foo Fighters and Billy Idol Cover The Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’

Last night (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters resumed its current tour with a set at Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Colorado. Near the end of the 18-song set, the Foos brought up Billy Idol to cover the Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant.” The song is off the British punks’ landmark 1977 debut album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

Watch Dave Grohl and Idol trade vocals on the song below.

This isn’t the first time that the Foos and Idol have joined forces. In 2018, Idol hopped on stage with the band at the Welcome to Rockville festival to cover John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.”

At the Foos’ previous show at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on Aug. 12, Michael Buble joined the band for a version of his 2009 single “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

Foo Fighters head to South America this week for shows at Estadio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil with Garbage and Wet Leg opening on Tuesday, and at the Town in Sao Paulo on Saturday. The band will return to the U.S. the following week to perform sets at Riot Fest, Sea.Hear.Now., and Louder Than Life with a headlining show in Virginia Beach in between the latter two festivals.

