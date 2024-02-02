Watch Florence Pugh Recount the Time Her Mom Got High With Snoop Dogg

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh - Credit: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Is there anyone in Hollywood, or even Hollywood-adjacent, who hasn’t smoked up with Snoop Dogg? During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Florence Pugh admitted that her own mother smoked with the rapper during an Oscars afterparty.

Pugh appeared on the late-night show with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler to promote the forthcoming Dune: Part Two. During their interview about the film, Jimmy Kimmel challenged the four actors to a few rounds of “True or False,” where the guests had to confirm or deny facts about their co-stars. Kimmel asserted that Pugh’s mom once got high with Snoop Dogg, which turned out to be true.

“I took my parents to the Oscars when I got nominated for Little Women and we went to the afterparties,” Pugh explained. “My mom disappeared for an hour. She came back and she got high with Snoop Dogg. And then I saw him recently at an Oppenheimer party. He was there and I was like, ‘You! You got my mom high.’ And he was like, ‘Where is she?’ He wanted to send my mom a video.”

She added, “So I sent my mom a video of Snoop Dogg being like, ‘Where are you baby? I miss you.'”

Elsewhere in the game everyone already knew that Chalamet’s rap alter ego is Little Timmy Tim, but Butler seemed to think that Zendaya never learned how to ride a bike. She did, apparently, have to repeat kindergarten.

The cast also spoke about making Dune 2, getting to know each other on the set, and how Chalamet saw Top Gun: Maverick several time.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, hits theaters March 1. The film was delayed from its original November release. Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem all reprise their roles from Dune, while Butler, Pugh, and Christopher Walken are new additions to the cast.

