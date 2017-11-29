First 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer teases biggest Marvel movie ever

Marvel Studios has finally released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War and boy, it’s a doozy. Watch it in full above.

The first trailer debuted live on Good Morning America, and it’s already sending fans into a frenzy, making the wait for its release in April 2018 seem like an impossible task.

The first trailer shows the Avengers, and the many inhabitants of the MCU facing their biggest challenge yet – Thanos, as played by Josh Brolin.

View photos ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ directors tease trailer drop More

All of the main Avengers are present and correct including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, alongside newcomers like Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

And let’s not forget the Guardians of the Galaxy who crop up right at the end of the trailer.

Marvel also released the first poster for the film via a Tom Holland livestream overnight, but it doesn’t offer many clues about the events of the film.

View photos Avengers: Infinity War poster (Disney/Marvel Studios) More

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

Read more

20 new Marvel movies in development

Tom Holland breaks nose on Avengers 4

Where are the Infinity Stones now?

