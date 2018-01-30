Watch the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer

Marvel has unleashed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp giving us our first proper look at the sequel starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, and Michael Douglas. Watch it above.

Synopsis: In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant–Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives 3 August.