Watch the final, explosive 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer

The final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived and it is explosive.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, four years after the events of Jurassic World which saw the theme park and luxury resort destroyed by a genetically-enhanced dinosaur out of containment.

The surviving dinosaurs are still on the island, Isla Nublar, but as a dormant volcano roars back to life the former raptor trainer and executive mount a campaign to rescue them from extinction… again.

Here’s what the official synopsis says:

Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out on June 6

The trailer gives away far much more as it’s clear that the genetic editing of the dinosaur embryos hasn’t stopped and new dinosaurs are set to terrorise the human world.

Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

JA Bayona directs this sequel, with Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow penning the script with Derek Connolly and Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits cinemas on June 6

