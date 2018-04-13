Watch an exclusive new clip from hit Chinese animation 'Big Fish & Begonia'

After wowing audiences in China in 2016, hit animation Big Fish & Begonia is coming to UK cinemas on 18 April, thanks to Manga UK.

We’re thrilled to be able to share a clip from the brilliant animation that has been hailed as the “dawn of the Chinese animation industry”.

As you can see from the clip, its a fantasy film and it’s been widely described as a cross between The Little Mermaid and Spirited Away. It’s taken 12 years to make and was inspired by a myth from the ancient Chinese Taoist classic Zhuangzi.

Here’s the official synopsis: In a world within our world, yet unseen by any human, the beings there control time and tide and the changing of the seasons. On the day Chun turns sixteen, she is transformed into a dolphin to explore the human world. She is rescued from a vortex by a human boy at the cost of his own life.

(Manga UK) More

Chun is so moved by the boy’s kindness and courage that she decides to give him life again. But to do this, she must protect the boy’s soul, a tiny fish, and nurture it to grow. Through adventure and sacrifice, love grows, yet now she must release him back to the sea, back to life in the human world.

Big Fish & Begonia is coming to UK cinemas on 18 April.

Read more

Michael Sheen’s weird lookalike

It 2 cast grows

People who hated their biopics