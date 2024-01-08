Watch exclusive Golden Globes 2024 red carpet interviews: Fantasia Barrino, Sarah Snook, David Oyelowo and more [Updating]

Hundreds of sizzling stars, producers, composers and entertainment moguls walked the Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Gold Derby senior editor Denton Davidson and associate editor Latasha Ford enjoyed an exclusive spot on the brisk afternoon, interviewing many of the celebrities who were nominated, presenting or part of their movie or television show’s ensembles.

Watch each short video below by clicking that person’s name:

Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”), nominee for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress.

Sarah Snook (“Succession”), nominee for Best TV Drama Actress.

Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”), nominee for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor.

David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”), nominee for Best TV Limited/Movie Actor.

