Watch Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson make a prank call to the wrong Luke Wilson

Drew Barrymore enlisted the help of Kate Hudson to make a prank call to her ex-boyfriend Luke Wilson — but the plan was foiled by another actor with the same name.

Hudson appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to chat all things Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, during which she reminisced with Barrymore about their shared connection to the Wilson brothers: Hudson had an on-again, off-again relationship with Owen Wilson between 2006 and 2009, while Barrymore dated Luke Wilson between 1996 and 1998.

"We were talking about the Wilsons the last time you were here. I dated Luke," Barrymore said to her guest, who replied that she hadn't heard from the brothers.

"Neither did I," Barrymore responded, proposing that the two ring up the brothers right then and there. The host also noted that her ex-BF planned to come on the show at some point, but his film schedule had prevented it.

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson made a prank call to the wrong Luke Wilson on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

Later, Barrymore and Hudson phoned the person they thought to be Luke Wilson, but he was actually a Lucas Wilson, who informed them he'd appeared in Barrymore's 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed.

"You looking for the actor? That's not me," Lucas Wilson said with a laugh.

A flustered Barrymore replied, "I'm so sorry! We're crank-calling people right now."

When Hudson asked if he was single, Lucas Wilson replied, "What am I, on a TV show?"

Lucas Wilson had an uncredited role in Never Been Kissed, a representative for The Drew Barrymore Show clarified.

Coincidentally, Luke and Owen Wilson's brother, fellow actor Andrew Wilson, also appeared in Never Been Kissed as a school guard.

Luke Wilson and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Luke Wilson and Drew Barrymore in 1999

Barrymore hasn't shied away from featuring her ex-boyfriends on the show, having welcomed Justin Long, whom she dated on and off between 2007 and 2010, on the season 3 premiere last September. The two reflected on their romance during the emotional reunion.

Story continues

"I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore told Long. "We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up. It was chaos. It was hella fun."

Long replied, "You were the best."

Watch Barrymore and Hudson prank-call the wrong Luke Wilson in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: