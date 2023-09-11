Watch Demi Lovato Perform Heart’s ‘What About Love?’ for ‘The Masked Singer’ Kickoff

Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase - Credit: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

On Sunday, Fox’s The Masked Singer aired a special standalone episode, which featured a surprise unmasking. The season officially kicks off on Sept. 27.

The episode included performances by alumni including Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, and Bow Wow, who all performed without a costume. One person did, however, perform in disguise as Anonymouse.

Appearing as a mouse with a big bow on their head, and dressed in a tulle skirt, leather jacket, and boots, the then-unidentified singer belted Heart’s “What About Love?” their cover of Toronto’s song which appeared on Heart’s eponymous 1985 album. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Anonymouse was Demi Lovato.

Lovato was not an official competitor for the show since the actual season begins in a couple of weeks, and with such a distinctive voice, some fans already guessed it was Lovato when a preview clip from the show was released. In the video, the audience and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke all looked impressed with the singer’s fiery delivery.

Lovato is set to perform on Tuesday during the MTV Video Music Awards, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Tomorrow x Together, and many others. Lovato is nominated for a pair of Moonmen this year, Best Pop and Video for Good for her reproductive rights anthem, “Swine.” On Sept. 15, Lovato’s Revamped arrives, which finds the singer reimagining their pop hits as rock songs.

