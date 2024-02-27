How to Watch ‘Dateline’ Online (Even if You Don’t Have Cable)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch Dateline online for free with trials to a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. Full episodes of the past 15 seasons are also available on Peacock.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Since the Nineties, Dateline has reigned supreme as a go-to for true-crime viewers seeking investigative journalism on their TV screens. With anchor Lester Holt, the show’s exclusive interviews and gripping undercover operations are known to highlight the hidden layers of headline-making cases. (Not to mention, the show even motivated a certain well-known former SNL star to pay tribute to the iconic Dateline correspondent, Keith Morrison.)

Whether it’s shocking crimes seeing the light of justice or compelling human interest stories, Dateline documents the triumphs and tragedies that shape our rapidly changing world. Here’s how you can livestream Dateline on NBC without cable.

How to Watch Dateline Online

If you’re lost on how to tune in for your favorite Dateline reports throughout the week, we’ve solved the mystery for you. Here’s how diehard fans can stream NBC shows, like Dateline, online.

Stream Dateline on DirecTV Stream

Enjoy every suspenseful new episode of Dateline on NBC with DirecTV Stream, which grants access to other affiliate stations like ABC, CNN, and CBS. Then, catch reruns of the show on Oxygen, or enjoy dozens of other channels included in the live streaming service. Try DirecTV Stream free for five days and settle on the base Entertainment subscription, which gets Dateline on NBC (starting at $79.99 a month, plus tax). Or, go for the Ultimate package, which includes Oxygen True Crime for Dateline reruns (starting at $119.99 per month, plus tax).

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Stream Dateline on fuboTV

Amateur detectives can follow every Dateline investigation on fuboTV, which streams NBC and other local stations. With subscription plans ranging from $79.99 to $99.99 a month, the service offers an impressive 190 channels (in its base subscription alone) like Bravo and major sports networks. Still not sold? Check it out yourself with fuboTV’s seven-day free trial.

Get Free Trial at fuboTV

Stream Dateline Online on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is another way to stream your favorite Dateline mysteries. Not only does this popular service come with everything on Hulu, but it also includes ESPN+ and Disney+. You can also tune into 90+ TV channels, including NBC to watch Dateline, along with news, sports, and popular entertainment channels, like Oxygen True Crime Network for Dateline reruns. Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 a month (with ads).

Get Hulu + Live TV From $76.99/month

Stream Dateline on Peacock

NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, is a great place for new and past Dateline episodes alike. The service has 15 full seasons archived for loyal sleuths to dig into, along with other new and old seasons of your favorite NBC and Bravo shows. You also get access to live sports on the network, plus a large library of new-release movies. Plans start at only $5.99 to $11.99 (no ads) a month, with two months free with an annual opt-in. Have a true crime friend outside your household? You can also binge Dateline with others thanks to Peacock’s Watch Party feature.

Get Peacock From $5.99/month

Stream Dateline Online on Sling TV

Sling TV offers streamlined plans tailored to the types of channels you want. Plans start at $45 for Sling Blue, which includes local affiliate stations like ABC, Dateline’s NBC, and CBS. Viewers can get 50% off their first month of streaming, totaling $22.50/month for your first month. You can also get customized add-on channels, including Oxygen (Sling Blue only) for Dateline reruns.

Get Sling TV From $22.50/month

How to Watch Past Episodes of Dateline Online

Besides catching Dateline episodes as they air on cable, fans can watch livestreams and reruns online on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, and even stream 15 full past seasons on demand with a subscription to Peacock.

Can You Stream Dateline for Free?

Viewers without cable can tune into Dateline on NBC with free trials to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV before committing to a subscription. Of course, you can also always watch Dateline without a pricey cable subscription by purchasing an antenna like this Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna. When hooked up to your TV, this antenna offers a 250-mile range and receives local stations, like NBC, for local and affiliate programming.

