WATCH: Dashcam Video Shows Moment Car Registered to Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Causes Six-Car Accident

Dallas police are looking for the Super Bowl champion but it was unclear if he was involved in the accident which injured four people

Mike Carlson/Getty Rashee Rice

Dashcam video of the accident involving a car registered to Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice shows the moment a six-car accident occurred

The crash, which happened on Saturday evening in Dallas, began when two sports cars were racing down the highway just north of downtown

Three men were seen leaving the scene shortly after the accident, before authorities arrived

Dashcam video of an accident on a Dallas highway on Saturday reportedly involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice shows the terrifying moment two speeding sports cars collided with four other vehicles.

In the video, obtained by ABC affiliate WFAA-TV, a Corvette and a Lamborghini SUV are seen racing along North Central Expressway, just north of downtown at about 6:20 p.m. when both cars lose control and hit the other vehicles causing them to spin out.

Dallas police said the Corvette registered to Rice, 23, was among the six vehicles involved in the accident, and that they are looking for the Super Bowl champion.

In the clip from the accident scene, three men are seen walking along the shoulder of the highway, away from the cars and before authorities arrived on scene. It is not clear if Rice was among the group.

Related: Police Searching for Chiefs' Rashee Rice After His Car Was Involved in a 6-Vehicle Accident in Texas

A representative with the Dallas Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. Late Sunday, DPD told WFAA that Rice was not being viewed as a suspect.

Rice has retained counsel, according to CBSSports.com.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bill Nabors was driving along the highway when the accident occurred and said the Corvette was traveling in the left lane and the Lamborghini was in the left shoulder.

“All of the sudden I saw this flash in my driver’s side mirror,” Nabors told The Dallas Morning News. “A car just flying up super fast.”

Two people were treated at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital, per WFAA.

Related: Rashee Rice's Neighbors Wish the Chiefs Star Well as He Leaves for Super Bowl — See the Sweet Send-Off!

"They were just headed down the highway to meet friends for dinner, like we all do," Marc Lenahan, an attorney for one victim who remained hospitalized Sunday night, said. "Two vehicles were going way too fast on a highway at 6:30 at night, filled with families and everybody else trying to get home, get to meals, or be with loved ones. These people thought they were too cool for all that."

Rice is a North Texas native, and graduated from Richland High School before playing at SMU, which is located minutes away from where the crash occurred.

A representative for Rice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Sunday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.