‘The Conjuring’ universe explained: How to watch all the horror movies in order

Since the first Conjuring movie came out back in 2013, James Wan’s based-on-a-true-story tale of two paranormal investigators has haunted the horror genre like a wildly successful ghost. The terrifying franchise now spans eight films, including sequels, prequels and spinoffs.

And nearly as scary as the movies themselves, is the task of navigating the convoluted timeline of The Conjuring universe, which, for now, stretches from 1952 to 1981 and covers haunted dolls, evil nuns and one iconic married couple. But no need to fear, we’ve done the hard work for you this Halloween season. With The Nun II finally coming out on Max, you can stream all of The Conjuring movies online. Keep reading for our guide to the timeline of The Conjuring, including how to watch in chronological order, where all The Conjuring movies are streaming and more.

How (and where) to watch The Conjuring movies in chronological order

From The Nun in 1952 to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in '81, here's the right way to follow The Conjuring timeline.

The Nun (2018)

In 1952, a nun commits suicide at a Romanian abbey, forcing a novitate and priest to confront the Abbey's troubled past. Taissa Farmiga , Demián Bichir Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons star in The Nun, currently streaming on Max and free with ads on Tubi.

Watch free on Tubi Stream on Max

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

In 1955, a couple grieving the loss of their young daughter open their home to a group of orphans. Annabelle: Creation is streaming on Max.

Stream on Max

The Nun 2 (2023)

In 1956, an old monastery-turned-boarding-school is plagued by the wrath of Valak. Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet return alongside Storm Reid in The Nun II, which starts streaming on Max this Friday, Oct. 27 — just in time for Halloween.

Stream on Max

Annabelle (2014)

In 1967, an expectant mother who collects dolls comes into possession of Annabelle. That very evening, her neighbors are murdered in what appears to have been a home invasion. Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton Tony Amendola and Alfre Woodard star. Annabelle is currently streaming on both Max and Hulu.

Stream on Hulu Stream on Max

The Conjuring (2013)

The terrifying tale that started it all. Set in 1971, The Conjuring tells a previously untold story from ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren's case archives, of a family pursued by a host of evil spirits. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in The Conjuring, currently streaming on Max.

Stream on Max

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Set in 1972, the follow-up to The Conjuring finally reveals how Annabelle came to be a part of Ed and Lorraine Warren's lives. After the demonologists bring the doll back to their haunted artifacts collection for safekeeping, Annabelle sets her sights on the couple's ten-year-old daughter. McKenna Grace joins the cast for the final chapter of Annabelle's story. Annabelle Comes Home is currently streaming on Max.

Stream on Max

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Now in 1977, the Warrens take on their most harrowing case yet, and encounter some familiar forces. The Conjuring 2 is currently available to watch on Syfy if you login with your TV provider, or to rent through Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Syfy Rent on Amazon

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

It's 1981, and the Warrens are a key part of the defense in the murder trial of Arne Johnson — the first American murder trial where demonic possession is claimed as a defense. Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard and John Noble join the cast in The Conjuring 3, now streaming on Max.

Stream on Max

The Conjuring movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score:

The Conjuring (2013) - 86%

The Conjuring 2 (2016) - 80%

Annabelle: Creation (2017) - 70%

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) - 64%

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) - 53%

The Nun II (2023) - 52%

Annabelle (2014) - 28%

The Nun (2018) - 24%