How to watch the complete MCU before Infinity War - in chronological order

You’ll probably need to rip the Time Stone from the Eye of Agamotto if you want to watch EVERYTHING, but if you’ve got bit of time on your hands between now and April 26 (when Infinity War hits cinemas in the UK) we’ve collected every MCU-relevant film, short and TV show and shuffled them into chronological order.

So, if you fancy watching the whole crazy MCU narrative unfolding sequentially, take the next month off work and follow the list below.

Just don’t expect it to explain why Daredevil and his mates don’t show up to help Spidey and the gang when Thanos attacks New York in Infinity War. Let’s just say they were busy and leave it at that.

Oh, and if you run out of time and have to skip something, our advice? Don’t worry too much about watching Inhumans season 1. Not just because it’s bad (it is), but because it’s probably completely irrelevant to the main story as we move forward.

Ready? Then we’ll begin.

PHASE 1

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

2. Agent Carter (season 1)

3. Agent Carter (season 2)

4. Agent Carter (one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD)

5. Iron Man (2008)

6. Iron Man 2 (2010)

7. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

8. The Consultant (one-shot on the Thor DVD)

9. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer (one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD)

10. Thor (2011)

11. Avengers Assemble (2012)

12. Item 47 (one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD)

PHASE 2

13. Iron Man 3 (2013)

14. All Hail the King (one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD)

15. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 1-7)

16. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

17. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 8-16)

18. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

19. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 17-22)

20. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

21. Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2 (2017)

22. Daredevil (season 1)

23. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 1-10)

24. Jessica Jones (season 1)

25. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 11-19)

26. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

27. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 20-22)

28. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 1-4)

29. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 1-4)

30. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 5-11)

31. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 5-8)

32. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 12-13)

33. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 9-13)

34. Ant-Man (2015)

35. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 1-10)

PHASE 3

36. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 11-19)

37. Iron Fist (season 1)

38. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

39. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 20-22)

40. The Defenders (season 1)

41. The Punisher (season 1)

42. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 1-6)

43. Doctor Strange (2016)

44. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

45. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 7-8)

46. Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, eps 1-6)

47. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 9-22)

48. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

49. Inhumans (season 1)

50. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, episodes 1-10)

51. Black Panther (2018)

52. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, 11 – 13)

53. Jessica Jones (season 2)

54. Infinity War (2018)





